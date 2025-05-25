In Days Gone By: Edmonds’ worst winter

1996 Northwest snowstorm

If you lived in Edmonds in 1996 and experienced both the heavy snowstorm and the heavy rains that followed, you may think that winter was probably the worst weather Edmonds had endured.

If you didn’t live here in 1996, snow started to fall on Dec. 26 and continued steadily for two days. At the end of the storm, there was 3 feet of wet snow on the ground in many places.

The weight of the wet snow was enormous, enough to collapse 17 out of the 19 structures covering the boats at the Port of Edmonds marina. When the roofs and supports collapsed, it took 270 out of the 400 boats moored inside to the bottom of the marina.

Besides the marina’s collapses, more than 80 additional roof collapses were reported with a total of more than $500 million in insured losses.

Two days after the snowstorm, the Edmonds area was hit by two days of heavy rain, resulting in more than a foot of slush sitting atop most roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. Numerous parking lots and streets were flooded to the point that businesses had to remain closed until the city’s storm drains could handle the slush and water.

The storm and its aftermath resulted in major commercial and travel interruptions for more than a week.

Despite the intensity and damage caused by the1996 snow and rain storms, they pale in comparison to the 1916 Edmonds weather and ongoing disruptions

1916 wind and snow storms.

The first storm to hit Edmonds head-on occurred on Jan. 9, 1916. The storm struck the Edmonds waterfront at high tide. As reported in the Jan. 14 issue of the Edmonds Tribune-Review, the storm inflicted serious damage to the Edmonds waterfront and several shingle mills, and completely washed away one of the two tracks of the Great Northern Railway.

Photos taken at the time show the destruction that occurred to the high tide and steady winds that were estimated at more than 50 miles per hour. Log booms were torn apart, and the massive logs were thrown onto the hillside and the lower streets. Logs that had broken away from the mills on the northern part of the waterfront were strewn southward, taking out a portion of the city’s wharf near the shoreline.

Author’s note: At the same time. Edmonds had been receiving a small quantity of snow every day starting on Dec. 31, 1915, and the daily snowfall continued for more than a month.

On Jan. 21, a second major windstorm hit Edmonds. Fortunately, it was not high tide as wind gusts were estimated at nearly 70 miles per hour. Again, log booms were busted apart by the winds and waves, doing even more damage to the Edmonds wharf and a couple of smaller shingle mill piers south of the wharf.

Before, during and after the two devastating windstorms, snow continued to fall every day in Edmonds. The heaviest snowfalls were recorded from Jan. 23 through the end of the month. The following article in the Feb. 4 issue of the Edmonds Tribune-Review tells the story.

Personal histories from that time state that due to the windstorms, snow drifts in some areas were 5 feet high. The newspaper report above denotes that businesses were at a standstill. In some cases, customers were not able to get to merchant locales for almost a month.

Individual accounts state that there were multiple cases where the snowdrifts totally covered their outdoor privies. This inconvenience forced homeowners to dig a path to the facility and then uncover it. Keeping firewood dry enough to burn was also an issue. People recalled an abundance of smoke due to the wet wood being burned in the homes’ woodstoves. Wells filled with snow and froze. Snow was picked up in buckets, brought in and heated on wood-burning stoves to provide adequate drinking water.

Farmers in the area lost livestock to the frigid weather, and providing adequate amounts of fresh water and feed was extremely difficult.

The snow melted by mid-February, but the combined storms’ damage had not been totally felt yet. Over the next month, multiple landslides occurred. The landslides were due to the combination of the massive amounts of precipitation that had fallen, and the lack of trees (due to cutting) that normally would have absorbed some of the precipitation.

The major slide reported in the article above occurred just south of the Edmonds train depot, which would have been situated south of Dayton Street today. This slide and the one near Everett, pictured in the first part of this article, were just two of over six reported in the Edmonds area in the winter of 1916.

It is hard to calculate the damage of the 1916 winter storms. But unlike the 1996 storms, which negatively impacted the area for a week, the 1916 storms resulted in major interruptions for more than two months.

Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, and the written histories of two families from 1916 whose descendants choose to remain anonymous.