Irden Designs expanding to new storefront in downtown Edmonds

Downtown Edmonds jewelry store Irden Designs said it will be opening a new storefront at 610 Main St. in June 2025.

The store, which took over J. Rankin Jewelry in January 2024, offers custom jewelry, gemological services, appraisals and curated gifts. It’s current location is

While a grand opening celebration is scheduled for July 12, Irden Designs will welcome customers as soon as the doors open in June — ensuring there is no interruption in service.

“This move represents more than just a new location — it’s a celebration of the craftsmanship, tradition and relationships that have defined this business for over 25 years,” said Sabrina Suttles, owner of Irden Designs. “We are honored to continue this legacy and excited to bring even more creativity and personal service to the Edmonds community.”

The new space will offer an expanded showroom, on-site gemological consulting and jewelry appraisal services.