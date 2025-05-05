Janelle Cass announces campaign to retain Edmonds Port Commission District 1 seat

Janelle Cass on Sunday announced her campaign to retain her seat as Port of Edmonds Commissioner, District 1. Appointed in 2023, she said she brings a strong record of leadership, public service and community involvement to the position.

Cass was appointed in 2023 to the District 1 seat after then-Port Commissioner Angela Harris resigned to take over as Port executive director. She has one opponent so far in the race, Chelsea Rudd.

The Port of Edmonds has five commissioners, and three of those seats are up for election this year.

Cass holds a degree in civil and environmental engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. After completing her Air Force service, she served in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an environmental engineer, supporting major infrastructure projects along the Western States and in Pacific Island ports. In this role, she said she brought together diverse and often competing interests — including tribal leaders, local residents, environmental agencies, labor unions, airport authorities, and airlines — to find common ground.

In addition to serving on the Port Commission, Cass serves on the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board and the Edmonds Tree Board.

“It has been an honor to team with the Port’s excellent staff and my fellow commissioners,” Cass said. “We’ve made significant progress on key initiatives, including the Port’s Strategic Plan and securing federal, state, and community support for critical infrastructure projects such as the Port Walk and Sea Wall replacement and the mid-marina breakwater maintenance.

“I look forward to continuing this important work—keeping the Port on a course that strengthens infrastructure, fosters economic opportunity, and protects the environment,” she said.

Cass said she is dedicated to closely listening to the community and working hard to represent their needs, pointing to her involvement in the City of Edmonds’ waterfront visioning process. She pledges to prioritize robust community engagement as a foundation for future Port planning.

For more information, visit JanelleCass.Com or email Vote@JanelleCass.com