Joseph Ademofe enters race for Edmonds City Council Pos. 3

With a focus on housing affordability, economic development, environmental protection and the public safety, Joseph Ademofe has entered the race for Edmonds City Council Position 3.

“My family moved to Edmonds because my wife and I wanted the best environment to raise our family, and we have not been disappointed, “Ademofe said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “I am running for the city council to bring innovative and bold ideas to help solve our city’s most pressing issues. With your support, I will work to ensure our city is prosperous for generations to come.”

The Position 3 council seat is currently held by Neil Tibbott, who isn’t running for relection. Edmonds business owner Erika Barnett is also a candidate for the seat.

Ademofe, who was born and raised in Nigeria, migrated from Greece to the U.S. in December 2008. He said he began his academic journey in 2009 from “scratch,” earning his GED before obtaining an associate of Arts (AA) degree from Shoreline Community College in 2012. He earned a bachelor’s in political science from Evergreen State College and a master’s in international studies from the University of Washington.

Ademofe, who has coached high school and college soccer, works in public safety for the University of Washington. He also serves as a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility commissioner for the City of Edmonds. The commission has been paused due to the fiscal crisis.