Kids get planting at annual Edmonds in Bloom event

Posted: May 10, 2025 7
Paxton models his sticker-covered bucket.
Mark leaves the festival with buckets in hand for his special someone.
Volunteer Liana shows off the colorful buckets complete with shovels.
Volunteer Nathan keeps the flowers supplied for the children.
Baby Cameron along with his sister Sienna and mom Lauren head into the flower area to begin their project.
Byler places a sticker on his new bucket while dad Matt and volunteer Janan help to hold it steady.
Adaline picks out a blooming lobelia for her bucket.
Dan O’Brien, Edmonds in Bloom president
Aster, dad, mom, and volunteer Allison fill Aster’s bucket with soil.
Andrea and Heidi manning the table of merchandise for sale, plus raffle tickets for a trip with Rick Steves Travel.

Edmonds in Bloom hosted its annual Kids Plant Day Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Saturday Market. Each child received a a beach pail and stickers, and then chose three plants to add to the soil for a gift just in time for Mother’s Day.

Grown-ups also had a chance to buy raffle tickets and enter to win a Rick Steves trip for two to one of four destinations: London, Paris, Rome or Istanbul. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

