Kids get planting at annual Edmonds in Bloom event

Edmonds in Bloom hosted its annual Kids Plant Day Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Saturday Market. Each child received a a beach pail and stickers, and then chose three plants to add to the soil for a gift just in time for Mother’s Day.
Grown-ups also had a chance to buy raffle tickets and enter to win a Rick Steves trip for two to one of four destinations: London, Paris, Rome or Istanbul. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
