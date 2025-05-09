Learn about online rumors, misinformation, disinformation May 15 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County are co-sponsoring a presentation Thursday, May 15 on online rumors, misinformation and disinformation.

The presenter will be Stephen Prochaska, a PhD dandidate and graduate research assistant at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public (CIP). CIP’s mission includes promoting an informed society and strengthening democratic discourse. There will be time for questions after the presentation.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. This free event is open to the public, and no advance registration is required. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the door to help offset the Waterfront Center’s staff time to facilitate this event.