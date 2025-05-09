Reminder: Learn about science-based fish-handling practices during Olympic Fly Fishers May 13 meeting

Sascha Clark Danylchuk, executive director of Keep Fish Wet, is the guest speaker at the Tuesday, May 13 Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meeting at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Appearing live via Zoom, Danylchuk will present science-based fish-handling practices that every angler can use, whether they are new to the sport or a seasoned fisher. According to the Olympic Fly Fishers announcement, her talk “will offer clear, practical takeaways that you can use immediately on the water — from minimizing air exposure to understanding stress responses in fish. Her presentation will deepen your understanding of what it really means to release fish responsibly.”

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit olympicflyfishers.com.