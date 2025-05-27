Letter to the editor: Lessons learned from Memorial Day Ceremony

Editor:

Yesterday’s Edmonds Memorial Day Ceremony was the best and most respectful — in a long legacy of great and respectful ceremonies.

Thanks to Chair Robinson and the rest of the Cemetery Board for the effort and thoughtful additions. I was especially touched by the new acknowledgement of the military families.

The contribution of military family members truly can’t be overstated. Our country is forever in their debt for support of our troops, for their strength to cover what their active duty member couldn’t while deployed, and for living with the scars war left on their hero if lucky (and for the loss they lived with if luck wasn’t on our side).

As Mayor Rosen said in his address, we honor the sacrifice of those who died for this country… by building this country.

As the only solid foundation is consensus, we need to talk to each other, ask “what if I am wrong?”, and seek compromise.

I pledge to do that. In honor of our fallen heroes.

And Kerry– you are awesome. I loved learning the story of your Dad. So glad he survived to give Edmonds you!

Sincerely,

Vivian Olson

Edmonds