Letter to the editor: New ideas, exciting times

Editor:

The times they are a changin. And as the spunky new community group Keep Edmonds Vibrant (KEV) adeptly laid out at Tuesday night’s Council meeting, we must change to avert financial disaster. KEV made a solid case that we don’t have a spending problem, we have a revenue problem. An assessment I agree with. We can’t “cut” our way out of this deficit. Nor as residents made clear, can we sell off community assets as a quick fix. KEV did an admirable job presenting community approved revenue ideas and a timeline for when those ideas would pay off.

While it was inspiring to hear new voices, it was disappointing to see the familiar circling of wagons by some in city leadership. Councilmembers Nand and Dotsch seemed openly disdainful of KEV’s earnest group of residents, the presentation, even their mere presence on the agenda.

KEV brought forth solutions to a problem that city leadership has not yet been able to solve themselves. And they did it by reaching people in the community not often heard from. Bravo! Exciting times for those bold enough to lead, but dare I say frightening for those looking to maintain the status quo.

Chelsea Rudd

Edmonds