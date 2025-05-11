Letter to the editor: Share your ideas on what Edmonds should be

Dear Editor,

I’m writing on behalf of Keep Edmonds Vibrant, a group of concerned residents committed to ensuring our city’s long-term financial resiliency and vibrancy. We came together in the belief that Edmonds must identify and pursue new, sustainable revenue sources to preserve the special aspects that make our city vibrant. But we need your input!

Edmonds is in a budget crisis, with over $7 million in cuts already made. Frances Anderson and our beloved parks will continue to be on the chopping block in perpetuity unless we identify and pursue new and sustained revenue sources to run the kind of thriving city we want to maintain. Our goal is to build a budget that enables Edmonds to thrive—not just survive.

That’s where you come in. We ask every Edmonds resident to participate in What Should Edmonds Be?, a platform where you can share your ideas on generating revenue and envisioning a vibrant future for our city. After two successful visioning workshops with dozens of participants, we want to open up this tool to everyone in Edmonds.

Please fill out What Should Edmonds Be? and make your voice heard by May 25th. The results will be shared publicly, including with Edmonds City Council and the Mayor. To join our efforts or receive updates, please sign up for our distribution list or reach out to us at team@keepedmondsvibrant.org. Together, we can shape a thriving Edmonds for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Elise Hill

Keep Edmonds Vibrant