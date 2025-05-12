Letter to the editor: Should we rush or be thoughtful about parking changes?

Editor:

Sidewalks, parking, street safety are big topics whenever Edmonds residents voice their concerns. This year, the state legislature passed changes to the minimum parking requirements for residential, multifamily and commercial spaces in cities. This law – 5184-S.PL.pdf – requires cities of between 30,000 and 50,000 to implement the new minimums within three years of its effective date, or 2028 . The new minimums for residential parking include

Only one parking space per residential unit.

For residences under 1,200 square feet, no required spaces.

This major change in residential areas will have profound impact on Edmonds with our narrow streets, limited sidewalks, and many cul-de-sac developments. It poses obvious questions on just how safe residents will be getting to and from their homes, to their work, or to their play destinations.

The law wisely gives cities time to assess whether safety can be assured or the city needs to seek a variance to the minimums as the law provides. Edmonds should not rush to include these new parking minimums into code until a solid traffic and resident safety assessment informs the decisions. If you agree, please contact the Planning Board at Planning@edmondswa.gov prior to their meeting Wednesday, May 14. Share your thoughts about when Edmonds should implement this law with or without a thorough traffic assessment to find those areas where the new minimums would risk safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers. We can meet the three-year time limit but also be intentional about the welfare of our residents in the process.

Karen Haase Herrick

Edmonds