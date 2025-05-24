Main Street overlay project paving rescheduled for May 28-29

Paving on the Main Street overlay project has been postponed to provide additional time for the contractor to make pavement repairs. Repairs will continue May 27, and paving is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 29. Pavement marking/striping is now scheduled for the week of June 23.

Main Street will be closed during the paving operations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday May 29. Main Street traffic will detour to Dayton Street during hours of operation.

Expect the following impacts during construction:

– All traffic detoured at 9th Avenue and Main Street.

– Noise from trucks and heavy machinery between 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

– Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays of up to 15 minutes.

– Impacts on parking. “No Parking” signs will be placed three days prior to work beginning.

– Driveway and local access will be maintained throughout the project, though delays should be expected.

The work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. Visit the city’s website for project schedule and updates.

If you have questions, contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-771-0220 or via e-mail at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Jaime Hawkins.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Jaime Hawkins al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Jaime Hawkins.