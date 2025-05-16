Maritime education scholarships awarded at Compass Courses Edmonds   

The Compass Courses Edmonds/Maritime Institute’s Maritime Training Center hosted the 2025 Norm Manly Maritime Education Scholarship awards May 10, when a total of $26,000 was awarded to six high school students from Washington state.

The scholarships ranged from $3,000 to $6,000, and were administered by the Youth Maritime Training Association (YMTA)/Puget Sound Maritime. Two of the six applicants are in the inaugural class of Seattle’s Maritime High School. Career plans include marine deck officers, marine engineers and marine biologists.

Scholarship sponsors this year included the Goodfellow Fund, the Seattle Chapter of the Council of American Master Mariners, Foss Maritime, Fremont Boat Company, Western Towboat and the Seattle Propeller Club. The judges this year were Captain Jim Herron (Council of American Master Mariners), Roni Kittelson (Washington State Ferries deck officer), Captain Pat Ninburg (Puget Sound Pilots), Tosca Pinder (past president, Seattle Propeller Club, USI Insurance VP) and Russel Shrewsbury (Western Towboat VP).

Started in the late 1990s, the Youth Maritime Training Association is managed by Puget Sound Maritime. The Compass Courses Edmonds/ Maritime Institute has training locations in Everett, Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii. Over 100 U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy approved courses are offered. Sarah Scherer, general manager for both the Edmonds and Everett locations, was previously the director of the Seattle Maritime Academy.

For more information or to apply for a YMTA maritime education scholarship, visit pugetmaritime.org.