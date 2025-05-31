Mark Duane Langford: Celebration of life June 14 in Edmonds

Mark Duane Langford

With heavy hearts but warm memories, we invite you to join us in celebrating the remarkable life of Mark Duane Langford. Though he left us far too soon at the age of 53, Mark made the most of every moment, embracing adventure, love, and success with unwavering passion.

From a young age, Mark possessed an entrepreneurial spirit that set him apart. What started as youthful ambition quickly grew into a thriving business that impacted the lives of many. His dedication, vision, and relentless drive built something meaningful — not just for himself, but for those who worked alongside him and those who benefited from his success. His ability to seize opportunities and turn them into something extraordinary was a true testament to his ingenuity and perseverance.

Mark grew up surrounded by the love of family, making unforgettable childhood memories with his siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles. His love for baseball, fishing, boating, fast cars, motorcycles, and travel defined his adventurous spirit. Mark had a knack for turning every holiday and outing into an unforgettable experience, embarking on spontaneous road trips, late-night card games, and thrill-seeking escapades with friends who quickly became family. Whether exploring new destinations or chasing the perfect catch, Mark lived for the moments filled with excitement, laughter, and camaraderie.

Above all, he cherished his family—his beloved boys Colby and Ryan, his sisters Rose and Suzie, his niece Jessica, his nephew Nicholas, his wife of 16 adventurous years Marcella, and his dear stepchildren Ella, Sofia, Erik, and Jakob. Mark’s mother, Rose, held him as her pride and joy, and his love for her was boundless.

Please join us as we gather to honor Mark’s incredible journey and the joy he brought into the lives of so many.

Date: Saturday, June 14

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Pointe Edwards Clubhouse: 93 Pine St, Edmonds, WA 98020.

We invite you to share stories, laughter, and love as we remember the legacy of a man who truly lived life to the fullest.

With love and remembrance, Mark’s family, and friends