Memorial Day 2025: Honoring those who made the supreme sacrifice

The Monday morning sun came out just in time as more than 200 gathered at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery to remember, honor and thank those who made the supreme sacrifice to ensure that we and future generations might enjoy the freedoms and liberties we have today. Among the attendees were current and past members of the armed forces and city officials including Councilmembers Vivian Olson, Jenna Nand, Chris Eck and Michelle Dotsch.

This year’s ceremony featured tributes to two World War II veterans: James Herbert Keefe Jr., who was captured and later liberated from a German POW camp, and Douglas Munro from Cle Elum, the only member of the Coast Guard to receive the Medal of Honor, in recognition of his heroism at Guadalcanal.

Capt. Richard Marin, U.S. Navy (ret) opened the ceremonies, explaining the order of events and stressing that this year the families of service members are encouraged to join as the individual branches of the armed service are recognized.

“When we were serving, often far from home, we never lost sight that it was our families back home, our girlfriends, friends, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, whose love and support helped us do what we had to do,” he explained. “During the Armed Forces Medley today, I’d like us to do something different. When the band plays the song of the branch you served, please stand as you traditionally do on Memorial Day, but this year have your other family members stand with you and be recognized for their support and sacrifice.”

The ceremony’s opening activities included presentation of the colors, an invocation by chaplain and Vietnam veteran Dan Doyle and singing the National Anthem led by David Little. Kerry Radley then took the podium wearing the flight jacket of her father, James Herbert Keefe, Jr., a B-24 bomber pilot, to tell of his service, capture and imprisonment in a German POW camp..

“My father joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 at age 19 and trained to be a bomber pilot,” she began. “On his fourth bombing mission to Berlin in March 1944, his plane lost an engine due to flak or German fighter attacks, forcing the crew to bail out over enemy-occupied Holland.”

She went on to relate how the Dutch Resistance hid him for almost five months before he was captured and sent to a German POW camp, Stalag Luft III — the same camp depicted in the Great Escape movie — in Poland. Her narrative detailed that when Allied armies were advancing, the Germans decided to relocate the prisoners to Stalag 7 in southern Germany. The prisoners were forced to march 60 miles during one of the coldest winters in 50 years before being crammed into cattle cars for the final leg of the journey. Many did not survive the ordeal.

“On April 29, 1945, the 14th Armored Division of General Patton’s Third Army liberated Stalag 7, and Gen. Patton himself came into the camp,” she related. “My father was just one of the tens of thousands of Americans participating militarily in World War II — we must never forget their service and sacrifice to free the world of tyranny. My dad passed away peacefully 10 years ago today, after a long life of service to our country and the community where he lived. He was 92.”

Radley’s story was followed by the traditional white table ceremony led by former VFW Commander Carl Kurfess honoring POWs and MIAs who may yet be held in foreign lands. “You are not forgotten so long as there is one left in whom your memory remains,” he said.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen then reflected on the sacrifices of American service members, highlighting that the U.S. has been at war or in armed conflict 93% of the time since 1775. He discussed the diverse backgrounds of those who serve, emphasizing the staggering human cost of wars, particularly noting that during World War II a soldier was killed every five minutes. He concluded by calling for national unity, urging listeners to honor fallen soldiers by becoming better neighbors and citizens.

“Let’s make today more than a moment of remembrance,” he added. “Let’s let it be a promise, a promise to be worthy of their sacrifice in how we speak, how we act and especially how we treat each other.”

Next up was Douglas Sheehan, who told the story of his uncle, Coast Guardsman Douglas Munro. Munro was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism in Guadalcanal, where in 1942 he saved a group of Marines by positioning his boat between them and a Japanese machine gun, ultimately sacrificing his own life.

“My uncle was a young 22-year-old Coast Guardsman in charge of a group of Higgins boats and associated Coast Guard crew,” Sheehan began. “In 1942 they volunteered to rescue and evacuate 500 Marines trapped on a beach where they faced certain death. When they got to the beach, it looked like hell on earth from all the mortar fire, the shells from offshore, and explosions everywhere.”

He went on to relate that although the Marines managed to board the landing crafts, one final boat got stuck on a coral reef.

“My uncle noticed that a Japanese machine gun was being set up on the beach aimed directly at the stranded boat. He quickly maneuvered his boat in between the machine gun and the final boat of Marines,” he continued. “Just as the landing craft cleared the coral and made it free, Douglas Munro was hit and fatally wounded. His last words were, ‘Did they get off?’ He remains to this day the only member of the Coast Guard ever awarded the Medal of Honor.”

Sheehan was followed by Richard Martinson, U.S. Coast Guard (ret) who spoke of the history and heritage of the Coast Guard from its formation in 1790 to combat smuggling. Fast forward to today, Martinson highlighted the Coast Guard’s dual missions of law enforcement and military service, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to saving lives and their continuing critical role in life-saving and search-and-rescue operations.

Next was the ship’s bell ceremony, the first two strikes in honor of Douglas Munro.

The ceremonies concluded with David Little leading attendees in singing America the Beautiful, the benediction by Melissa Johnson, taps, and a solemn bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace.

The cemetery ceremony was followed later in the day by a smaller event at Edmonds’ Veterans Plaza.