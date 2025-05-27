Mental health panel discussion at Carl Gipson Center June 11

Taking Care of Your Mental Health–During These Challenging Times, a live panel discussion, is scheduled for June 11, 6-8 p.m. at the Carl Gipson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave. in Everett.

The program will focus on addressing issues such as anxiety, stress, depression and other traumas that affect individuals and communities. There is a special emphasis on working with people from diverse backgrounds.

Sponsored by the NAACP of Snohomish County, the event is free, but reservations are recommended. RSVP to secretary@naacp-snoco.org.

Confirmed panelists are:

– Shelene Richards, educator and trauma-informed therapist at Behavioral Health, Volunteers of America Western Washington

– DeHeavalyn Pullium, licensed marriage and family therapist

– Yoel Yohannes, 988 shift lead at Behavioral Health, Volunteers of America Western Washington.

The moderator is consultant and journalist Kevin P. Henry.

The event will also feature a Q&A segment with the panelists. Also, community resource information will be available. For more information, email kphmediallc@gmail.com.