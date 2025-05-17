More details on June 7 Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale

Here are more details on the Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale scheduled for Saturday, June 7.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St. Friends of the Edmonds Library members have early bird entry at 10 a.m., with the general public admitted at 11 a.m.

Bring your bags.

Not a member yet? Scan the QR code on the flyer below to join or visit this link.