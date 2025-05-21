New community garden in Lynnwood part of broader effort to make fresh produce accessible

People got their hands dirty at the Sea Mar Medical Clinic in Lynnwood recently for a healthy and delicious cause: installing a community garden.

The garden is part of Harvest at Home, a program created by the Snohomish Conservation District (SCD) and Verdant Health Commission. It is designed to increase access to edible gardening and fresh produce for South Snohomish County residents, especially for those with financial limitations.

In one day, volunteers and staff from SCD and Sea Mar removed ivy, created a spiral herb garden, built raised wooden beds, wheelbarrowed loads of wood chips and soil, and planted carrots, peppers, basil, sage, zucchini and more.

“We’ll be inviting patients to volunteer in the garden and take vegetables home,” said Sea Mar Health Educator Daniella Ochoa.

The clinic plans to incorporate food from the garden into health education programs and cooking demonstrations that promote nutrition as a means to manage conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

“Kids can be resistant to eating vegetables,” Sea Mar nutritionist and registered dietician Sandra Aramburu said. “So maybe if they can see the growing process and learn how to cook with them here, they’ll be more open to it.”

Up next for Harvest at Home: developing a community garden in partnership with the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club. Educational programming for kids and families will be offered, with an emphasis on the relationship between home-grown food, nutrition and positive health outcomes.

To learn more about the Harvest at Home program, email pcrispin@snohomishcd.org or call 425-535-0530. If you would like to learn about the free gardening and urban agricultural technical assistance available in your area, email outreach@snohomishcd.org.