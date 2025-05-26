Nominations open for guide celebrating historic Edmonds trees

Do you enjoy the huge old trees in Edmonds? Do the massive aged cedars still standing give you a sense of awe? Are you amazed by the spread of branches in the giant horse chestnut tree on 3rd Avenue?

Consider nominating your favorite trees for inclusion in a proposed guide celebrating Edmonds trees.

The newly formed Friends of Edmonds Trees is hoping to make the tree directory available online and in brochure format to share with Edmonds citizens and visitors. Visualize people walking around town admiring the special trees highlighted in a guide to Edmonds trees.

If this idea appeals to you, submit your tree nominations using this form.