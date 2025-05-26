Olympic Fly Fishers to welcome Travis Johnson June 10

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcome Travis Johnson as guest speaker for the group’s Tuesday, June 10 meeting at the Lake Ballinger Center in Mountlake Terrace.

A fly fishing guide, instructor and owner and operator of All Waters Angling, Johnson will give a presentation on steelhead and spey fishing.

The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Lake Ballinger Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Learn more at olympicflyfishers.com.