Opening May 24, Edmonds Historical Museum exhibit focuses on immigrant history

The Edmonds Historical Museum’s new exhibit, An Immigrant History of Edmonds, will open this Saturday, May 24, with food, music and art offered during the day.
Opening day runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 118 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The schedule is as follows:
10:30 a.m.: Sample bites from Rise and Shine Bakery and T&T Seafood
11 a.m. and noon: Musical performances by singer/songwriter Jess Pillay
1 p.m.: Walk the gallery with Kenyan asylee artist James Kiare.
Admission is free, with a suggested $5 donation.
Learn more on the museum’s Faceboook event page.
