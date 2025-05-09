Paine Field to host Community Day May 17

Paine Field is hosting its second annual Community Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 17. It’s an action-packed day filled with aviation experiences for every member of the community.

For youth, the event offers free airplane rides for kids 8-17. (Check the website to book your ride in advance.) For teens and older students, learn about aviation programs from local youth organizations, colleges and flight schools.

For aviation fans, an opportunity to see unique planes and support equipment up close including U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler from NAS Whidbey Island, ZeroAvia HyperTruck, special aircraft and equipment from Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum.

There will also be local food from local vendors.

The event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 17 at Paine Field. Off-site parking with free shuttle services at 9801 27th Ave. W, Everett. More information and schedule free rides here.