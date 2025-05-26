PAWSwalk community festival in Edmonds June 8

PAWS, a nonprofit based in Lynnwood, is kicking off its annual PAWSwalk — a virtual walkathon taking place June 8-28 — with a free community festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at Civic Center Playfield in downtown Edmonds.

The event will feature 50-plus vendors, raffles, flyball demonstrations and fun for the whole family (including pets), the organization states.

Learn more about PAWSwalk here.

Civic Playfield is located at 598 Edmonds St. in Edmonds.