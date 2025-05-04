Players on parade for Pacific Little League Day

Pacific Little League hosted its annual Little League Day Saturday at Lynndale Park, with games, a parade, food — and even a dunk tank.
Approximately 1,300 children are playing this spring on more than 80 teams during the 2025 Pacific Little League spring season. The league includes baseball and softball players who reside or attend school in portions of Lynnwood and Edmonds.
