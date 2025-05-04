Players on parade for Pacific Little League Day

Pacific Little League hosted its annual Little League Day Saturday at Lynndale Park, with games, a parade, food — and even a dunk tank.

Approximately 1,300 children are playing this spring on more than 80 teams during the 2025 Pacific Little League spring season. The league includes baseball and softball players who reside or attend school in portions of Lynnwood and Edmonds.

Abby hands Bennett some popcorn as friend Noa looks on. Abby and Noa are on the Edmonds-Woodway High School softball team. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
Soni dunks Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda.
Jacob Kuehn of the Challenger League tossed out the ceremonial first pitch.
Teams parade on to the field Saturday.

