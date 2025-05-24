Poet’s Corner: Snowstorm, Large Objects that Shouldn’t be There

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Snowstorm
There is little to do and less to wonder
about, like the snow now stopped. The when
of it has been replaced by quick glances out
the window. There’s no more looking towards
the bright cone below the streetlamp to see if
it is empty or filled with flakes. The power
is holding, the road is open and for now,
that’s enough.
In the grocery store, a crowd clumps
around the night-time medicines and analgesics
while large rubber doors marked No Entry whoomp
in a slow uneven beat behind the cough
and clatter. We back away and wander
elsewhere. The aisles of the store have gotten narrower,
the shelves taller, stacked with canned soups and sandwich cream
cookies that loom beyond our reach. It’s hard for our carts to pass
each other. Sometimes the grates catch and scrape, or a wheel
will lock sideways, and someone has to back up and go around. Our
house is becoming like that too. The bookshelves have been made
into pantries while the books themselves
are elsewhere, stacked in small towers next
to instruments we no longer play, leaving us to
navigate the rooms like giants in Legoland.
Later, both of us now moving in and out
of sickness, we wait for that one last round of fever
to build and break. Afternoons are the worst. The virtual
world grows, lays draped like a large bubble across the crest
of our snow-covered roof, leans up against the chimney
and rumbles like a hungry mammal. We reach for our phones, tap
them open and slip inside. Stories of a fallen cyber king
and revived athletes loom around us alongside sales of snowflake
face masks. Hours pass in this way.
The silence deepens, walks us back to the window
and the view of the road. A new layer of snow
has now almost buried the tracks. The cars that do come
stop in front of our house just short of the place where the road
slopes steeply downward. Mostly, they back away, like some cats
do when you throw a red fuzzy ball their way. It’s a day
like any other. It’s a day like nothing we’ve ever seen.
Carol Tiebout
~ ~ ~ ~
Large Objects that Shouldn’t be There
First, a gushing sound-
coming from somewhere behind
the apartment building you are walking
past, a nest of churros deep inside
the brown paper bag you are carrying.
You look up from your phone, your eye caught
by movement. There at the corner, your corner,
where your family waits for you in the rooms behind
the balcony where your shirt hangs, drying from last night’s rain
you see a car moving like a lazy grandmother, looking
this way and that without paying attention to where she is going.
Annoyance flares inside you, judgment, which even you know
is wrong, enters your chest which is then sliced open
by confusion as you see that the car is swimming, driverless.
And now, you see it, water roiling against the corner
of your building birthing a new river turns that turns
and is running towards you.
You spin and make for the open stairwell you just
passed, climb the stairs your hands now paws dropping
onto each step like a creature playing a bit part
in a story about the gods. The next day, you join
a crowd that throws eggs and fistfuls of mud at the King.
The next week you watch from the shore as vessels sweep
the sea looking for large objects that shouldn’t be
there, bodies being too small, the fleet captain says, to be found
alone. You see them in your dreams now, drifting
across the floor of the sea, looking into
car windows, asking to be let in.
Carol Tiebout
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Carol Tiebout lives in Edmonds on the traditional land of the Salish peoples. Her work can be found in New Ohio Review, in Calyx Journal of Art and Literature, and in BoomerLitMag. Her chapbook, Each Time, a Forest is forthcoming from Finishing Line Press in December 2025. Her poems are informed by 17 years of work in hospice.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.