Poet’s Corner: Snowstorm, Large Objects that Shouldn’t be There

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Snowstorm

There is little to do and less to wonder

about, like the snow now stopped. The when

of it has been replaced by quick glances out

the window. There’s no more looking towards

the bright cone below the streetlamp to see if

it is empty or filled with flakes. The power

is holding, the road is open and for now,

that’s enough.

In the grocery store, a crowd clumps

around the night-time medicines and analgesics

while large rubber doors marked No Entry whoomp

in a slow uneven beat behind the cough

and clatter. We back away and wander

elsewhere. The aisles of the store have gotten narrower,

the shelves taller, stacked with canned soups and sandwich cream

cookies that loom beyond our reach. It’s hard for our carts to pass

each other. Sometimes the grates catch and scrape, or a wheel

will lock sideways, and someone has to back up and go around. Our

house is becoming like that too. The bookshelves have been made

into pantries while the books themselves

are elsewhere, stacked in small towers next

to instruments we no longer play, leaving us to

navigate the rooms like giants in Legoland.

Later, both of us now moving in and out

of sickness, we wait for that one last round of fever

to build and break. Afternoons are the worst. The virtual

world grows, lays draped like a large bubble across the crest

of our snow-covered roof, leans up against the chimney

and rumbles like a hungry mammal. We reach for our phones, tap

them open and slip inside. Stories of a fallen cyber king

and revived athletes loom around us alongside sales of snowflake

face masks. Hours pass in this way.

The silence deepens, walks us back to the window

and the view of the road. A new layer of snow

has now almost buried the tracks. The cars that do come

stop in front of our house just short of the place where the road

slopes steeply downward. Mostly, they back away, like some cats

do when you throw a red fuzzy ball their way. It’s a day

like any other. It’s a day like nothing we’ve ever seen.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

Large Objects that Shouldn’t be There

First, a gushing sound-

coming from somewhere behind

the apartment building you are walking

past, a nest of churros deep inside

the brown paper bag you are carrying.

You look up from your phone, your eye caught

by movement. There at the corner, your corner,

where your family waits for you in the rooms behind

the balcony where your shirt hangs, drying from last night’s rain

you see a car moving like a lazy grandmother, looking

this way and that without paying attention to where she is going.

Annoyance flares inside you, judgment, which even you know

is wrong, enters your chest which is then sliced open

by confusion as you see that the car is swimming, driverless.

And now, you see it, water roiling against the corner

of your building birthing a new river turns that turns

and is running towards you.

You spin and make for the open stairwell you just

passed, climb the stairs your hands now paws dropping

onto each step like a creature playing a bit part

in a story about the gods. The next day, you join

a crowd that throws eggs and fistfuls of mud at the King.

The next week you watch from the shore as vessels sweep

the sea looking for large objects that shouldn’t be

there, bodies being too small, the fleet captain says, to be found

alone. You see them in your dreams now, drifting

across the floor of the sea, looking into

car windows, asking to be let in.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~ ~