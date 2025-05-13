PorchFest Edmonds looks for host porches; informational meeting is May 15

PorchFest Edmonds is looking for a few good porches for the popular July music event. Organizers are calling on residents and business owners in downtown Edmonds to offer up space for this year’s event scheduled for Sunday, July 13. With nearly 70 performers lined up, PorchFest offers an opportunity to turn porches, storefronts and outdoor spaces into music stages.

There will be a Host Information Night at FIELD by Morgan & Moss on May 15 from 6-8p.m. for registered hosts. RSVPs are required for information night.

PorchFest is also looking for sponsors to pay for permits, equipment and administrative costs.

Host registration ends May 20. Sign up at https://bit.ly/hosts-signup. Contact Liz Morgan for sign-up questions at liz@porchfestedmonds.org.