Port of Edmonds Commission moves slowly, thoughtfully and thoroughly on executive director job posting

The top agenda item on the Port of Edmonds Commission meeting was the executive director delegation of authority and subsequent job posting. The Port has been without a permanent executive director since early May, when Executive Director Angela Harris resigned.

For nearly two hours, they hammered out the finer points of the 10-page delegation of authority document, discussing and mostly agreeing on the higher limits for budgeted and unbudgeted costs and approvals, hiring authority and commissioner involvement in grant writing.

“If a commissioner has expertise in an area, they should have the right to review a significant grant,” Commissioner Jay Grant said. Port attorney Jordan Stephens responded, “That gets tricky when the commissioner and the lobbyist don’t agree. I’ve had calls where people say, ‘I don’t know who to listen to’.” Commissioners agreed instead to form an Ad Hoc group with commissioner input to discuss such grants.

The commission also discussed its role in hiring. “It’s about inclusion and being part of the team,” Commissioner Janelle Cass said. “We run the Port day-to-day. I would hope the commission trusts staff,” said Acting Director Brandon Baker. Commission President David Preston said he was concerned that commissioner involvement with employment decisions would delay hiring.

Commissioners did not discuss the delegation of authority’s first page, which summarizes the role, sets direction for the executive director and outlines the relationship between the executive director and the commission. Commissioner Grant submitted what port attorney Jordan Stephens called “substantive proposed changes,” which made it clear this final piece would not be a short conversation.

“We need to have this clear before we post this [the job description],” said Commissioner Selena Killin. She stressed it was important that the commission agree to and follow the delegation of authority to ensure executive director applicants are clear about their role when they apply and confident that the job won’t change in a few months.

Commissioners tabled the page one discussion until the June 24 meeting. “We are equally invested in having the right person, so we are willing to wait until everyone is comfortable,” said Baker, who has been doing double duty since Harris left.

American Association of Port Authorities membership

Killin proposed cancelling the Port of Edmonds’ membership in the American Association of Port Authorities. “It is for major ports and doesn’t fit our needs,” she said. Membership and conference attendance is $16,000 and I think that money could be spent on our projects like Harbor Square improvements.”

Grant noted he got a 50% discount for membership this year and said there is value in building federal relationships.

“I’d like to see metrics for all these memberships,” said Commissioner Cass, referencing the port’s memberships in the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association and the Washington Public Port Association. Commissioners voted 3-2 to keep the AAPA membership and skip the conferences.

Commission meeting recordings posted online

While the Port makes its commission meetings available to attend via Zoom, it does not post recordings of those meetings online. Instead, they are available through a public disclosure request. A proposal introduced by Acting Director Baker would put those recordings online, a common practice for public entities.

While all commissioners agreed on the need for transparency, Commissioner Ross Dimmick – who has a background in national security – said he was uncomfortable posting videos on YouTube. “I don’t want to say something in a passing moment that becomes a security vulnerability,” he said. Port staff will investigate the cost of storing videos in the cloud and sharing requested links.

Commission meeting changes

With Commission meetings running late into the evening and taking their toll on staff, Commission President Preston proposed moving one monthly meeting to Tuesday at 10 a.m. Starting June 9, the first monthly meeting remains on Monday at 6 p.m. and the second meeting moves to 10 a.m. on the last Tuesday of the month.

Last bit of good news

Everyone celebrated the good news that U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen successfully inserted a $4 million earmark in the recently passed federal appropriations bill for the North Portwalk. The bill must still pass the Senate.