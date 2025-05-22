Port of Edmonds meeting focuses on future project funding and future executive director

Two key topics were the focus of the Port of Edmonds Commissioner’s bimonthly meeting on May 13: an update on state and federal funding for two port projects and delegation authority for the next executive director.

Port improvement projects

The Port of Edmonds is in the middle of a multi-phased, multi-year facility improvement project, the $33 million North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction project. The Commission brought its state and federal government affairs team in to share funding updates on this and the Port’s Mid-Marina Breakwater project.

The news on the Mid-Marina Breakwater project was good. The Port will receive $412,000 in state funds this year for the $515,000 project. The breakwater protects the marina from powerful waves and is currently suffering from significant wear and tear. This project will not replace the breakwater, instead it will extend its life by at least 10 years. Construction will start in early 2026.

News on the Portwalk project was mixed.

The North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction project is a multi-million-dollar, multi-year project. Phase one focused on a new administration building, which was completed in 2024. Phase two ($2.3 million) includes the removal of the old port administration building and site preparation for electrification, which will provide charging stations for both boats and vehicles. This project is now fully funded and could begin construction as soon as February 2026.

Phase three ($29 million) is the seawall reconstruction with Portwalk upgrades. These upgrades include 900 feet of new walkway and a community plaza. The Port had secured $1.5 million in federal grant funding in 2024.

The Port’s federal affairs consultant, David Marten, said the Trump administration canceled thousands of grants, including this one and has different priorities.

“You all read the news. We’ve had a dramatic change,” Marten said. “It extends to a lot of the programs that we focus on in terms of accessing federal dollars.” In addition to clawing back grants, agency cuts and significant agency change at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Highways Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Department of Transportation compound the problem.

“The federal government is struggling with their own capacity issues so that will have an impact on us as well,” he said, noting the FHWA had eight civil engineers to approve projects in our area in 2024 and now there is only one.

The Port focuses on two types of grants that align with Port business. The first is USDOT mobility grants, which include:

BUILD – Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) –, formerly RAISE grants.

PROTECT – Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-saving Transportation Program

TIFIA – Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act long-term, low interest loans.

The second is FEMA disaster preparedness and resilience grants, including the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant. In April, the Trump administration ended the BRIC program and canceled recently awarded grants nationwide.

Because the BRIC program was eliminated, competition for remaining USDOT grants has increased. According to Marten, state and local requests for grants totaled $13 billion, while available grants totaled $1.8 billion.

What’s next

The government affairs team outlined several grant possibilities. State opportunities include earmarks and grants, including tourism grants. On the federal side, existing grants will be much more competitive.

The government affairs team recommended engaging with two key port associations, the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association and the American Association of Port Authorities, to identify new solutions.

Executive director search

Commissioners next moved to the executive director job posting and the delegation of authority for the position. The 2025 Delegation of Authority, approved by all Commissioners in January, details roles and responsibilities, approvals and spending limits and communication with the commission.

Because the delegation of authority and the job description are directly linked, Commissioner Selena Killin wanted to give all Commissioners the opportunity to discuss and agree to the 2025 Delegation of Authority before the job was posted to ensure the next candidate had a complete understanding prior to accepting the job and it wouldn’t change.

“As we begin our search for the Port’s next Executive Director, it’s important for the Commission to review the delegation of authority together to ensure it reflects our intentions for the roles and responsibilities of the both the executive director and the Commission,” Killin said. “My intent for bringing this to the commission at this point is to avoid changing the delegation based on perceived performances and to establish rules that are ethical and essential for maintaining the port.”

Former Executive Director Angela Harris, who resigned earlier this month, alluded to issues surrounding the delegation of authority in her resignation letter.

Before the conversation started, Acting Director Brandon Baker brought up the issue of improved communication and collaboration with the Commission. He shared several ideas which included meeting with commissioners one-on-one to learn their preferred communication styles, more timely small group discussions to keep projects moving and more control of the commission agenda.

“It makes sense to meet in groups of one or two when projects are at key decision points so we can spend the time to talk through things and answer questions,” Baker said. “We’re not asking for an unlimited checkbook. We are looking for the ability to keep things moving forward,” he said, noting the Port had several major projects coming up and waiting for approvals could cost the Port both time and money.

While all commissioners ultimately agreed to the framework of the 2025 Delegation of Authority, they wanted more opportunity to discuss details like spending limits and roles and responsibilities. This will happen during the May 27 meeting.

