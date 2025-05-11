Prep baseball: Mavs fall to top-seeded Bulldogs in District tourney

After a sluggish 3-12 start to the season, no one expected the Meadowdale Mavericks to be able to rebound and get into the District 1 3A Baseball Tournament. But with five straight wins to end the regular-season campaign, the Mavs were able to slip into the 12-team tourney as the no. 12 seed.

“It was a big surprise to us,” said Meadowdale Coach Darren Watkins.

Add on another couple victories in their first two loser-out contests in the tournament (a 3-1 win over no. 9-seed Oak Harbor on May 6 and and a 10-3 victory over no. 8-seed Everett on May 8) and the Mavs were suddenly on a roll with seven straight wins.

But that roll was finally slowed on Saturday as Meadowdale lost in the District 1 tournament to no. 1-seed Mount Vernon 6-3 in a tourney quarterfinal game played at Sherman Anderson Field in Mount Vernon.

While the defeat hurt, it wasn’t fatal to the Mavs’ postseason run as the team will next play on Tuesday, May 13, in another loser-out contest, this time against the Shorewood Stormrays.

At 18-3 overall, Mount Vernon not only came into Saturday’s game against Meadowdale as the District 1 3A top seed but also as one of the favorites to win the 3A state title. Despite the Bulldogs’ high standing, Watkins believes his Mavs’ squad put up a good challenge.

“(We) played a helluva game today,” Watkins said. “We’re the no. 12 seed, they’re the no.1 seed, and I think we gave them a game today. I think they kind of got nervous about it.”

Mount Vernon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when third baseman Dylan Jacobs blasted a fastball from Meadowdale starting pitcher Caleb Braithwaite over the 35-foot tall fence, 300 feet out in leftfield.

The Mavericks cut the deficit in half in the third inning when Andre Titus singled to left field, knocking in Keegan Wright. But the Bulldogs got that run right back in the bottom of the inning when Brady Collins snuck an RBI single through the left side of the infield.

Braithwaite helped his cause in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single deep to leftfield, scoring Tristan Dodds who had previously doubled.

But Mount Vernon broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs: Jacobs and Bode Webb each stroked RBI singles while Xavier Neyes scored on a throwing error.

Jagger Bishop scored a run for Meadowdale (4-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-13 overall) in the seventh inning off a Bulldog throwing error, but it was not enough to stop Mount Vernon from winning their 14th-straight game this year.

Brody Olmsted earned the pitching victory for the Bulldogs by going five innings, giving two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out one.

Even with the loss, Watkins was all smiles following the game, remembering just how far his squad has come, now playing deep into the District 1 tournament – and pushing the tourney’s no. 1-seed on Saturday – after such a slow start back in March and early April.

“When we were in that (three)-and-twelve spurt right there, my kids came to practice; they never gave up, they never came with their heads down,” Watkins said. “I’m just so proud of them.”

You can view the entire District 1 3A Baseball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Baseball: Meadowdale at Mount Vernon; May 10 (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Meadowdale 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 – 3 5 1

Mount Vernon 2 0 1 0 0 3 x – 6 7 1

Winning pitcher: Brody Olmsted (Mount Vernon); five innings, four hits, one strikeout, three base-on-balls

Losing pitcher: Caleb Braithwaite (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 4-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-13 overall; Mount Vernon 14-1 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 19-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, May 13; time and place to be

announced (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Mount Vernon next game: versus Snohomish; Tuesday, May 13; 4 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament semifinal game)