Prep track and field: 50 Edmonds SD athletes to compete in state championships this week

A contingent of 50 Edmonds School District high school athletes will compete in the season-ending WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championship meet this week with a number looking to contend for top-six podium finishes, possibly with a state championship title or two.

The Mountlake Terrace girls team leads the way with a pair of athletes among the top 3A contenders in their field. Terrace junior Brynlee Dubiel has posted the state’s fastest time in the 3A girls 100-meter hurdles this season and is considered one of the favorites in the event. Dubiel is also one of the top competitors in the 3A girls 300-meter hurdles this year.

Hawk teammate Allison Mervin will be an entry in three individual events at the state meet: the 3A girls 100 meters, long jump and triple jump. The junior has the one of the best 3A girls long jump marks posted this year at 18-4. She also has recorded the third best leap in the 3A girls triple jump at 38-8 1/2.

Other top ESD student athletes to watch this week include Meadowdale’s Zoe Grant in the 3A girls high jump, Edmonds-Woodway’s Jaxon Pontak in the 3A boys pole vault, Lynnwood’s Ena Dodki in the 3A girls discus throw and Meadowdale’s John Patterson in the 3A boys 800 meters.

The WIAA state track meet takes place again at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma starting on Thursday, May 29, and running through Saturday, May 31. Action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday with medals being presented to winning athletes throughout the event; the state team awards are slated to be given out at the conclusion of the meet on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m.

2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships, May 29-31 (ESD student athletes)

Thursday, May 29

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 3A girls long jump finals, 1 p.m.

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A boys discus throw finals, 1:15 p.m.

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 3A girls 100-meter hurdles preliminaries, 2:35 p.m. (3A girls 100-meter hurdles finals, if qualified, on Friday, May 30, 11:15 a.m.)

– Noah Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A boys 100-meter dash preliminaries, 3:10 p.m. (3A boys 100-meter dash finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 11:25 a.m.)

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 3A girls 100-meter dash preliminaries, 3:45 p.m. (3A girls 100-meter dash final, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 11:40 a.m.)

– Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway; with alternates Ali Schell, Natalie Maxey, Jordan Gamroth, Isabella Offerman), 3A girls 4×200-meter relay preliminaries, 5:15 p.m. (3A girls 4×200-meter relay finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 10:30 a.m.)

– Kahlil Richards (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A boys long jump finals, 5:30 p.m.

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), 3A girls discus throw finals, 5:45 p.m.

– Isabella Offerman, Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway; with alternates Natalie Maxey, Jordan Gamroth, Jamie Hanson, Hazel Zackey), 3A girls 4×400-meter relay preliminaries, 6:45 p.m. (3A girls 4×400-meter relay finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 4:45 p.m.)

– CJ Rawls, Sebastian Summers, John Patterson, Brian Mills (Meadowdale; with alternates Matthew Patterson, Patrick Steier), 3A boys 4×400-meter relay preliminaries, 7:40 p.m. (3A boys 4×400 meter relay finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 5:20 p.m.)

Friday, May 30

– Sierra Swan (Mountlake Terrace), 3A girls javelin throw finals, 10:30 a.m.

– John Patterson (Meadowdale), 3A boys 800-meter run preliminaries, 11:30 a.m. (3A boys 800-meter run finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 10:50 a.m.)

– Luke Adams (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A boys 800-meter run preliminaries, 11:30 a.m. (3A boys 800-meter run finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 10:50 a.m.)

– Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A girls 800-meter run preliminaries, 12 noon (3A girls 800-meter run finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 11:05 a.m.)

– Jaikin Choy, Ty Jensen, Malachi Dillon, Nabie Sumah (Lynnwood; with alternates Eric Ly, Edward Lim, Robel Berhanu, Kale Solomon), 3A boys 4×100-meter relay preliminaries, 12:30 p.m. (3A boys 4×100-meter relay finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 12:30 p.m.)

– Allison Mervin, Brynlee Dubiel, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams (Mountlake Terrace; with alternates Mia Sledge, Sadie Renick, Isabella Barrett), 3A girls 4×100-meter relay preliminaries, 1 p.m. (3A girls 4×100-meter relay finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 12:40 p.m.)

– Jackson Marti (Meadowdale), 3A boys pole vault finals, 2:20 p.m.

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A boys shot put finals, 2:30 p.m.

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 3A girls triple jump finals, 2:40 p.m.

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale), 3A boys 400-meter dash preliminaries, 2:45 p.m. (3A boys 400-meter dash finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 12:50 p.m.)

– CJ Rawls (Meadowdale), 3A boys 400-meter dash preliminaries, 2:45 p.m. (3A boys 400-meter dash finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 12:50 p.m.)

– Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A girls 400-meter dash preliminaries, 3:15 p.m. (3A girls 400-meter dash finals, if qualified, on Saturday, 1:05 p.m.)

– Aubrianna Sadler (Meadowdale), 3A girls 400-meter dash preliminaries, 3:15 p.m. (3A girls 400-meter dash finals, if qualified, on Saturday, 1:05 p.m.)

– Nikolaus Nelson (Meadowdale), 3A boys 300-meter hurdles preliminaries, 3:45 p.m. (3A boys 300-meter hurdles finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 2 p.m.)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 3A girls 300-meter hurdles preliminaries, 4:15 p.m. (3A girls 300-meter hurdles finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 2:15 p.m.)

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale), 3A boys 200-meter dash preliminaries, 5:30 p.m. (3A boys 200-meter dash finals, if qualified, on Saturday, May 31, 3:10 p.m.)

Saturday, May 31

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), 3A girls shot put finals, 10:30 a.m.

– Zoe Grant (Meadowdale), 3A girls high jump finals, 2:20 p.m.

– Jaxon Pontak (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A boys javelin throw finals, 2:30 p.m.





