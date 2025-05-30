Prep track and field day one: Pair of Edmonds SD athletes come away with medals while others qualify for finals

Day one of the 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships in Tacoma proved to be rewarding for a pair of Edmonds School District athletes on Thursday as Mountlake Terrace’s Allison Mervin and Edmonds-Woodway’s Nicholas Manz each came away from the event with medals.
Mervin placed fourth in the 3A girls long jump with a leap of 18-05.25 to earn her second podium finish in the event. The junior placed fifth in last year’s state 3A girls long jump competition.
Mervin, in addition to her fourth-place finish in the 3A girls long jump, placed 10th in the 3A girls 100-meter dash.
Manz earned his first-ever state medal with a sixth-place finish in the 3A boys discus throw. The senior just missed out on a top-eight podium finish in the event last year, finishing ninth.
In other results from Thursday’s state track meet, Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel won a spot in the finals of the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles to be staged on Friday. Dubiel qualified for the event finals with a third place after completion of the preliminary 3A girls 100-meter hurdles races.
The Meadowdale boys 4×400-meter relay team that includes CJ Rawls, Brian Mills and brothers Matthew and John Patterson punched their ticket to the finals of the event with a seventh-place finish in the preliminaries. The 3A boys 4×400-meter relay finals will be run on Saturday.
The 2A/3A/4A state track meet runs through Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
Prep Track: 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day One results, May 29 (Edmonds School District teams and athletes)
– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 4th place in 3A girls long jump finals (18-05.25)
– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway), 6th place in 3A boys discus throw finals (166-11)
– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd place in 3A girls 100-meter hurdles preliminaries (15.07; qualified for 3A girls 100-meter hurdles finals on Friday, May 30, 11:15 a.m.)
– Meadowdale boys 4×400-meter relay team (CJ Rawls, Matthew Patterson, John Patterson, Brian Mills), 7th place in 3A boys 4×400-meter relay preliminaries (3:23.31; qualified for 3A boys 4×400 meter relay finals on Saturday, May 30, 5:20 p.m.)
– Edmonds-Woodway girls 4×400-meter relay team (Isabella Offerman, Jan Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl), 10th place in 3A girls 4×400-meter relay preliminaries (4:02.78; failed to qualify for 3A girls 4×400 meter relay finals)
– Alison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 10th place in 3A girls 100-meter dash preliminaries (12.49; failed to qualify for 3A girls 100-meter dash final)
– Edmonds-Woodway girls 4×200-meter relay team (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl), 13th place in 3A girls 4×200 meter relay preliminaries (1:44.67; failed to qualify for 3A girls 4×200-meter relay finals)
– Kahlil Richards (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 16th place in 3A boys long jump finals (19-06.50)
– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), 21st place in 3A girls discus throw finals (fouled on each attempt)
– Noah Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway), 23rd place 3A boys 100meter dash preliminaries (11.35; failed to qualify for 3A boys 100-meter dash finals)
