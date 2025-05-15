Pride Month returns in downtown Edmonds starting June 1

The annual Pride Month celebration in Edmonds will offer a variety of activities and events to support and learn about local queer communities and history. These include pub gatherings, writing workshops, Dungeons & Dragon campaigns and film screenings.

– Pride Picnic at Hickman Park, Sunday, June 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kick off Pride Month at this casual pride-themed picnic. Wear your favorite Pride-themed clothes and bring a favorite dish to share.

– Pride Trivia at Brigid’s Bottleshop, Monday, June 2, 6:30-9 p.m. Join drag king host extraordinaire Pam Jobb for this fun-filled event. Brigid’s will donate 10% of the night’s profits to Edmonds Pride, and no buy-in is required to participate. All ages welcome.

– Writing Rainbow, Wednesday, June 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (online/Zoom). Join Writing Rainbow, a writer’s group for LGBTQIA2S+ folks and allies — hosted by Under the Rainbow — for an evening of works-in-progress sharing and writing support. Visit undertherainbowedmonds.org for the Zoom link.

– Out Loud! LGBTQIA2S+ Storytelling Concert, Monday, June 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Under the Rainbow, the event will feature several queer storytellers: Manny Lopez, Joselito Castillo and Chris Spengler.

– Pride Film Extravaganza at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, Friday, June 20, doors open at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. A movie night at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Sponsored by Edmonds Pride and hosted by Pam Jobb. The film, Pride (2014), is an inspiring true story about a group of lesbian and gay activists who joined forces to support British miners during a 1984 strike.

Tabling and socializing with local community members and partner organizations will happen in the lobby from 6-7 p.m. RSVP here.

– Queer Zine-making workshop at the Edmonds Library, Saturday June 21, 1-3 p.m. Learn about the ins and outs of storytelling through this unique medium that blends visuals and the written word. This event is hosted by Under the Rainbow in collaboration with RJ Jordan of Push/Pull Underground Art and Comix. RSVP to undertherainbowedmonds@ gmail.com Space is limited.

– Bi+ Pride Night at Churchkey Pub, Sunday, June 22, 5-10 p.m. Celebrate the Bi, pan and polysexual+ community at Churchkey with fun themed drinks and food. All are welcome, and wear your preferred Pride colors. Churchkey will donate a portion of the night’s profits to Edmonds Pride, The Gender Justice League and the Seattle Pan Bi Alliance.