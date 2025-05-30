Promising non-partisan politics, Glenda Krull kicks off her campaign for Edmond City Council

Longtime Edmonds resident and political newcomer Glenda Krull kicked off her campaign for Edmonds City Council on Thursday evening in front of an estimated 80 supporters at Edmonds’ Café Louvre. She is challenging incumbent Chris Eck for the council’s Position 1 seat. Eck held her reelection campaign kickoff earlier this month.

Attendees came from across the community and included Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson, former councilmember Dave Teitzel, former Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan, Edmonds Port Commissioner David Preston, and former state senator and Snohomish County Councilmember Gary Nelson.

A 20-year Edmonds resident, Krull has worked for more than 28 years in local real estate. In addition, she serves as the current chair of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and sits on the Edmonds Center for the Arts Board of Directors. She can often be seen volunteering at community events, and is a regular attendee at Edmonds City Council meetings.

Dave Teitzel introduced Krull, highlighting her willingness to serve and praising her integrity, courage, and particularly her commitment to nonpartisanship and her goal to serve the community without political aspirations.

“To me there are three key attributes that are very important for serving on council: integrity, commitment and courage. And Glenda has these attributes in spades,” Teitzel said. “Her only goal in running for council is to serve our community and serve it well. She has no political aspirations beyond council — it’s not a steppingstone position for her.

“Glenda is non-partisan,” he continued. “We can’t have political partisanship overruling what we do locally. Glenda understands these are nonpartisan seats, and she’s committed to serve in that fashion – and I don’t think her opponent can say the same thing.”

Teitzel went on to cite Krull’s ability to balance her real estate career with her community involvement, including both the Edmonds Chamber and Edmonds Center for the Arts boards, her commitment to making decisions based on facts rather than emotions or political affiliations, and her recognition of the importance of early public input in city decisions.

“We had the Waterfront Connector issue that got reversed. We had the Landmark property decision that also got reversed – and Glenda recognizes that these mistakes could have been avoided if we’d done a better job of engaging people early,” he added.

Teitzel was followed by 45-year Edmonds resident Kim Bayer Augastavo, who echoed Teitzel’s comments about Krull’s strict commitment to non-partisanship and putting the interest of Edmonds citizens first.

Krull then took the podium.

“I have lived in Edmonds for almost 25 years, from Meadowdale to Seaview to downtown where I live currently,” she began. “I am rooted in Edmonds. My opponent moved from Lynnwood to Edmonds three years ago to fulfill a vacancy on the city council after Kristiana Johnson passed away.

“I didn’t come to the decision to run for city council easily or quickly,” she continued. “I thought about it for a very long time, and with a lot of encouragement, decided now is the right time. We need change. Many residents have told me that they feel unheard, unseen and unrepresented. We deserve a city government that doesn’t put up walls, but builds bridges, a city that works with – not against – our residents. This campaign is not about me, it’s about us, our neighborhoods, our quality of life, public safety and our future.

“I have no other agenda but to represent the residents of Edmonds in a non-partisan way,” she added. “Unlike my opponent, I am not taking money from PACs or outside interests. I want to be accountable only to you, the people who live here, who raise families here, who run businesses here, who care about the future of Edmonds.”

She went on to pledge that this means not “asking residents to make up the difference for poor fiscal decisions,” contrasting this with her opponent’s vote to continue the process to purchase the Landmark Property, which “ultimately caused the city for forfeit $100,000 in earnest money plus hundreds of thousands more in related expenses.”

She highlighted her commitment to protecting the things that “make Edmonds unique,” including the city’s shoreline, open spaces, wildlife habitats and critical aquifer recharge areas, adding that “if we don’t protect them now, we’ll lose them forever.”

She went on to cite the attributes that separate her from her opponent, including her longtime roots in the community, her strict commitment to non-partisanship, and her laser focus on representing residents’ interests rather than those of political action committees or political groups.

She concluded with a plea for unity, working together as a communit, and creating a collaborative, transparent city government that listens to and works with its residents.

“We need to bring back a spirit of unity,” she said. “We may not always agree, but we can listen, respect each other and find common ground. And I don’t mean just campaigning on social media. It is important to have meaningful dialog in person.

“This won’t be easy; nothing worth having ever is,” she said. “I’m not just asking for your vote. I am asking you to be a part of the movement. Share your ideas. Knock on doors. Talk to your neighbors. This is our campaign, this is our city and this is our moment to make a real difference.

“Thank you. And now let’s get to work together.”

Krull was followed by former Lake Forest Park Mayor Mary Jane Goss, who stressed the importance of having city councilmembers who know how to budget and make tough decisions. She pointed out that Krull is challenging an incumbent and highlighted the importance of financial support in getting her name out and ensuring her success in the campaign.

“Running campaigns is very expensive,” Goss said. “Her opponent already has $20,000 in her campaign chest, and she’s been running for a year and a half. If you can contribute in any way, it would be extremely helpful.”

Learn more about Glenda Krull at her website glendaforedmonds.com.