Public Disclosure Commission dismisses firefighter’s complaint against Edmonds Can Do Better

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) has completed its investigation into a complaint filed March 21 by Edmonds fireighter Alex Johnson alleging that the Edmonds Can Do Better committee (ECDB) was not complying with state guidelines for financial disclosure. (Read the complaint here.)

The ECDB committee, which opposed the Regional Fire Authority annexation proposal subsequently approved by voters, was registered under the PDC’s mini-reporting provisions. As a result, it did not have to file the regular reports required under full reporting rules but was constrained to raise and spend no more than $7,000 and not accept more than $500 from any one source. The complaint from Johnson alleged that ECDB violated these provisions by exceeding the mini reporting limits.

Mini reporters are, however, required to keep records and to make these publicly available eight days before the election.

This was the second complaint brought against ECDB for violating mini-reporting rules. The first, filed by lawyers representing the Snohomish County Firefighters PAC, alleged that ECDB was not complying with standard reporting rules. It was summarily dismissed by the PDC prior to investigation because the standard rules do not apply to mini-reporters such as ECDB. In its dismissal, the PDC did note that it would be open to a subsequent complaint should additional information be forthcoming indicating that mini-reporting rules had been violated. .Accordingly, Johnson filed his followup complaint March 21.

In its investigation into Johnson’s complaint, the PDC examined ECDB’s books, found that the group adhered to the mini-reporting limits, and dismissed the case.

In a May 1 letter delivered by email to ECDB’s Theresa Hutchison, PDC Compliance Officer Tabatha Townsend wrote, “Based on the available evidence, it appears that Edmonds Can Do Better has remained under the limits applicable to the mini reporting option selected upon registration. Based on this information, the PDC has dismissed this matter in accordance with RCW 42.17A.755(1).”

The PDC also investigated an earlier complaint filed Feb. 24 against the city by Hutchison on behalf of ECDB alleging misuse of public funds to sway public opinion toward approving annexation. In its final ruling April 17, the PDC noted that while emails and texts presented in evidence indicated support for the ballot measure and discussed how to best persuade voters, “any violation [of RCW 42.17A.555] that may have occurred was minor and has been cured.” The PDC subsequently issued a formal warning letter to the City of Edmonds and dismissed the case. (See My Edmonds News’ earlier story here)

In a statement May 4, ECDB spokesperson Theresa Hutchison said, “Although the Edmonds Can Do Better campaign was disappointed with the outcome of the annexation vote, the greater disappointment stemmed from the continued and pervasive lack of integrity and transparency exhibited by elected officials over the past five months. Now that the campaign has concluded, Edmonds Can Do Better decided to donate its remaining funds to the Edmonds Food Bank, supporting local food security efforts.”