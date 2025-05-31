Public hearing on Stormwater Comprehensive Plan update at Woodway Town Council meeting June 2

A public hearing on the 2025 Woodway Stormwater Comprehensive Plan update is among the items before the Town of Woodway Council during its Monday, June 2 meeting.

Other agenda items include a resolution regarding the town’s fee schedule and a presentation on a draft ADU and middle housing code.

The council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway). You can also watch it remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 317 103 131#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.