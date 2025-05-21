PUD: Edmonds power outage Tuesday night caused by squirrel in equipment

A squirrel was the cause of a power outage that affected around 2,500 customers in Edmonds Tuesday night, Snohomish County PUD said.

A squirrel got into PUD equipment located in a small switching station in Edmonds around 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, “and caused a fire on one of our reclosers,” PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said. “This knocked out power to approximately 2,500 customers on a pair of circuits in the Edmonds area.”

The utility was able to isolate the damaged equipment and restore power to all customers by 8:15 p.m. The damaged equipment will be assessed and replaced, Swaney said.