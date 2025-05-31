Reader view: Longer-term planning needed to address Edmonds’ budget deficit

I attended the recent City Council meeting where Keep Edmonds Vibrant (KEV) presented their views on the Edmonds budget deficit and how to fix it. We’ve lived in Edmonds 13 years and love it.

My takeaway is that the council needs to decide what kind of Edmonds we want in the future. While the specifics of the budget and competing priorities are important, it’s also crucial to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. I’m sure the City Council has thoughts about this, but we haven’t heard enough in the discussions.

I think of two general scenarios —each with variations, of course:

1. Edmonds stays as a residential, quiet beach town with not much commercial development, with the city government very reliant on property taxes. Residents should be prepared to open their wallets over the coming years as property taxes rise to cover the budget, and the Council needs to be prepared for ongoing requests to cut spending.

OR

2. Encourage Edmonds to become more modern and economically diverse — with more shops, restaurants, businesses and gathering spaces — not just downtown but in Perrinville, on Highway 99 and in other places in Edmonds. The city would be reliant on property taxes plus the revenue from increased commercial development, as Lynnwood and others are. There seems to be no shortage of plausible ideas, from the KEV group and other studies. In this scenario, the city might close the current budget gap with short-term measures, but it would also lay the foundation for longer-term financial stability. The cost of housing would be lower and the city would be more … vibrant.

My take is that many residents would welcome second scenario – a lively Edmonds, as people of all ages and circumstances could afford to live here and have more places and opportunities for dining, recreation, kids’ programs, seniors’ programs, etc.

But inherent in the second approach is longer-term planning. Which longer-term ideas make the most sense and should be part of the plan? We’re in today’s crisis because past councils have not done this. I hope that today’s council is ready to think bigger and more boldly—and to share that thinking with the community as part of this process.

Author Don Randall lives in Edmonds.