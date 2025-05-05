Reader view/opinion: A plea for patience and reasonable dialogue regarding zoning code changes

Thursday’s open house on the new zoning codes for Edmonds devolved into an out-of-control shouting match. About 100 people attended the information session put on by the City planning staff, with members of the Edmonds Planning Board and two Edmonds City Councilmembers there to answer questions.
My first encounter there was with a citizen who told me that remodeling the interior of single-family homes would not be allowed. I introduced her to staff member Brad Shipley who corrected that misinformation.
However, at the moment, homes in the Hubs and Centers still cannot expand their footprint. This needs to change. I hope homeowners in the hubs and centers will go to the city council meetings and speak up.
Those of us in the hubs are out of luck. One of my neighbors had already planned an expansion, but the city changed the zoning on him after the fact and won’t allow it. Another neighbor is shopping for a developer after she kicked out a young family of renters with a new baby. I have a three-story condo over my back fence, and at night I can see into nine of the units. Do they really need to add another story?
Brad and his colleague Navyusha Pentakota explained that codes for existing single-family homes (outside the Hubs and Centers) will remain unchanged; i.e., remodeling is still fine as long as the house covers no more than 35% of the lot. Height and setback requirements remain.
North Bowl hub resident Jonathan Allen asked why multifamily housing could be 30 feet in height and cover 45% of a lot, but he couldn’t do the same with his single-family house. Navyusha’s answer was that the goal was to increase density, and making a single-family house bigger would not achieve that goal.
Those height and coverage increases were added by staff; they are not required by the state, which was one of the main complaints at the meeting.
The new state law for “middle housing” does away with all single-family zoning. It requires us to allow a minimum of two units per lot, keeping the same heights, setbacks and lot coverage to match current neighborhood zoning. That includes attached and detached accessory dwellings (ADUs and DADUs).
Those rules do allow for denser housing but not enough. The state requires Edmonds to add about 9,000 housing units of various affordability over the next 20 years. Existing capacity along Highway 99 is about 3,000 units, Westgate about 2,000 units, ADUs and DADUs about 2,000 units, and hubs and centers fill out the remainder. The hubs and centers will have dense housing types mixed with commercial buildings.
Planning staff is recommending we allow larger multifamily housing (MU3 and MU4) in the hubs and centers.
After an hour of one-on-one interactions, informational posters and formal presentations by staff, people seemed loaded for bear. Brad and Navyusha took questions from the audience including multiple comments wondering why staff wanted to allow denser and taller housing than the minimums required by the state. The answer was hard to hear over the clamor.
As the questions got more heated, Brad’s answers were shouted down, including by one woman who yelled over him and wouldn’t let the rest of us hear his answers.
The meeting deteriorated from there, with people demanding a vote on these issues (the city council has the vote) and expressing outrage about various aspects of the plan.
Brad and Navyusha repeatedly and patiently said they were looking for feedback. Unfortunately, the uncivil feedback at this meeting was maddeningly counterproductive.
Some of us have been attending the weekly meetings and the walking tours and communicating with staff, board and council members who are Edmonds citizens just like the rest of us and want the same things we do – for Edmonds to remain livable.
As frustrating as these changes are, can we try to exercise patience and reasonable dialogue?
Author Marty Ronish lives in Edmonds.
Hi Marty, I was in attendance and spoke up. I have a very different perspective, ‘residents spoke up’, but certainly not a ‘shouting match’ (it’s a large room after all). If Edmonds residents spoke up and made their voice heard from day 1, it’s possible we would have avoided the state / city shoving these rules down our throats.
We should be getting yes / no answers with follow up context from planning board members, not political speak, leave that to the electeds. This late in the game and it’s clear public input was cast aside.
I had a great conversation with Brad & Navyusha after the meeting, made it clear I wasn’t happy with the plan, but also expressed appreciation for their efforts and the dialogue. After all, the mandate comes from the State.
Respectfully,
Nick
Thank you, Marty! Really appreciate your call for civility and patience. I hope that people recognize that those of us who volunteer our time to the City are considering all input and that there are more people in Edmonds than just those who are yelling at meetings.
Lauren,
Your work is appreciated. There are many complex issues happening now, and it will take the collective wisdom of many to achieve the best outcomes.
Regards,
Dave Teitzel
The boiling frog is a fable illustrating the concept of a frog being gradually boiled alive parallels the current state of the city planning process. The idea is that if a frog is placed abruptly into boiling water, it will leap out; however, if the frog is placed in lukewarm water that is gradually heated to a boil, it will fail to recognize the threat and ultimately be cooked to death. Edmonds quality of life is slowly being cooked to death.
Yes, Lauren, there are “more people in Edmonds” who have dedicated enumerable volunteer hours over the years on City Committees, on groups like ACE, Save Our Marsh, Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates and more recently, Edmonds Environmental Council. https://edmondsenvironmentalcouncil.org
Many volunteers are seniors who have advocated for protection of our quality of life, our environmental assets, and for reasonable development that supports what residents and visitors love about the Gem of the Puget Sound. Their input to the 2024 Comprehensive Plan was ignored or dismissed by Council.
One such volunteer is Alan Mearns. Please read his excellent comment: https://myedmondsnews.com/2024/12/reader-view-lets-extend-the-deadline-for-finalizing-the-edmonds-comprehensive-plan/#comment-537351
There are many others, including Joe Scordino, President of EEC, whose more recent work providing input to the 2024 Comp Plan is featured here:
https://edmondsenvironmentalcouncil.org
Marty,
Council isn’t listening. Planning staff aren’t listening, even to interim Director Shane Hope’s recommendation to NOT go beyond minimum state requirements. Some PB members (Lauren Golembiewski and Jeremy Mitchell, for example) are listening to those who agree with them, while dismissing the input of those who disagree.
Please consider joining Edmonds Environmental Council.
I’m listening Joan, but I’m also trying to steer the conversation into something productive. It doesn’t do us any good to just resist all change/growth and find ourselves trying to play catch up every time the comp plan rolls around. I will ask you the same thing I have been asking everyone else regarding middle housing: we need to include 6 out of 9 possible housing types for the middle housing bill, which 6 would you prefer and where would you recommend, we allow them? Keep in mind it can only be in currently RS zones.
Lauren,
Instead of reading the links I’ve
provided so you can “listen” to the history of input, you accuse others of “resist[ing]all change/growth”.
Read the links. Review https://edmondsenvironmentalcouncil.org
Then explain how you are “listening” to us.
Just for the record again, I will soon be leaving Edmonds as an official citizen but I will be living in an HOA community close by and I will remain as a board member of the Edmonds Environmental Council until/unless I’m asked to resign that position to allow an actual citizen to take it; if that is ever requested by the rest of the board. Even in that event I would continue to pay dues and remain as a regular member as I think this is a vital cause if anyone expects Edmonds to remain any semblance of being what it has been over the many years I’ve lived here off and on, but mostly on. Of course people will continue to want to move to Edmonds as people like me move out and that is a good thing. But, virtually refusing to use very important SEPA Law and CA law and CARA law to the full extent possible, so potential development isn’t hindered by it is a city disgrace in my view and people need to be very vocal about that. Being all but ignored is another very subtle way of practicing incivility toward the people you are supposed to be serving – all the people, not just some who are demanding affordable housing and ill advised walk ways along the beach.
