Reader view/opinion: Cutting valuable medical research in our own backyard

My husband, Arnie Lund,and I sent the following message to U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen. We are sending it to My Edmonds News to let the Edmonds community know what is happening to valuable research in our own backyard.

My husband and I have been participating in a longitudinal study by the University of Washington Alzheimer’s Research Center (UW-ARC) that involves an annual 4-hour long visit to Harborview Hospital. There, we undergo bloodwork, interviews of how we and our spouse are navigating our daily lives and our emotional health state, a neurological assessment, and then a battery of cognitive function assessment activities. We leave the appointment each year feeling both exhausted and exhilarated, knowing that our time and information will contribute to future diagnostic and therapeutic discoveries for people with dementia. We both lost family members to various forms of dementia (including Alzheimer’s), and we want to do what we can to help other families not have to have the same painful journey as we have walked, with their loved ones.

Our participation in this study was scheduled to end either when we were no longer able to participate either physically or mentally in the assessments, or at our death, when biopsies of our brains and nerves will contribute to the database of knowledge about brain changes due to dementias. I say “was” because we learned at our annual appointment Friday that the grant for this study expired the day before, and as of now, has not been renewed. The staff had been reduced to the three people needed to assess us, and everyone else in the department had been reassigned to other places temporarily, so that they can stay employed.

But we talked about the very real possibility that the current cuts imposed by the Trump administration and Robert Kennedy, Jr, through their slashing of government funding for medical research could disrupt what has been a years-long research study that could benefit all of humanity (and that is not an exaggeration). We do not know if we will be able to go next year for our assessment, because we do not know if there will be a UW-ARC still in existence a year from now.

I am writing this because I need you to fight against these horrible cuts to health research as loudly as you can. We are just two retired people who want to leave a legacy for the future with our data and our bodies, and it is devastating to think that what we have participated in will possibly be shelved or even become useless, because the study could not be completed. Our story is multiplied by thousands of other people’s stories in medical research programs and clinical trials, and so much will be lost if these grants and funding cuts are allowed to stand.

Please make this a priority for both you and all legislators with a heart and a brain in Congress! We are doing our part, and we beg all of you to do yours.