Reader view/opinion: Edmonds, help us!

In the 1980s, my parents bought a house in Esperance, an unincorporated pocket of Snohomish County within Edmonds. My three brothers and I grew up knowing we lived in a little bubble. That’s why we could light fireworks, and why many of our neighbors had mini chicken farms. Everyone’s childhood neighborhood should swell their heart with a bit of nostalgia and pride – and for me, Esperance was special.

We were proud of living in this little “frontier.” When annexation came up, my parents talked about the city of Edmonds’ higher taxes and stricter building codes as reasons to stay “free.” Sure, there were drawbacks: traffic enforcement was minimal, and police response could be slow — but who needed to call the police? Most locals in the ’90s would probably have said the same, praising Esperance and voting down annexation.

Fast-forward thirty years, and my husband and I have bought my parents’ house. Now we carry the joy of raising our three kids here. But things are changing, and living on the “frontier” isn’t what it used to be.

The quiet, tree-filled lot next to our house – home to owls, herons, and the occasional eagle – was recently sold. Not to a family building a dream home, but to a corporate developer aiming to maximize profits. I’m bracing for the loss of the trees that shaded my childhood summers. Soon, a duplex will likely tower over our yard.

Down the street, a cluster of new three-story homes looms. With faux balconies and fake shutters, they stand just inches apart, staring into neighboring ramblers with wide, unblinking windows. They feel like superyachts in dry storage and are just as out of place. Someone’s always moving out.

Development here is unrestrained. Creeks are buried under fill dirt. Acres of trees are cleared with barely a nod from inspectors. It feels like the County doesn’t notice – or doesn’t care.

And it’s not just the bulldozers changing things.

A few weeks ago, we celebrated my five-year-old’s birthday in the backyard – balloons, cake, kids bouncing on a trampoline. Then we heard a loud crunch. Across the street, perfectly framed by my neighbor’s house, a car flew through the air, flipped 360 degrees, and landed upright. It looked like a scene from a movie.

But this is Esperance, where a car accident happens at least twice a year at the stop sign near our house. This time, someone sped down our street at 60 mph, clipped a kid’s car that had stopped properly, and launched off a ditch. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured. But several of our guests were still arriving on foot and in cars. We stood in shock, kids wide-eyed.

The fire department arrived quickly. The sheriff took over an hour.

All of this – the unchecked development, the traffic, the danger – has shifted my thinking on incorporation. I used to ask:

Will our taxes go up?

Will we lose our chickens?

Will the city make us paint our homes certain colors?

Now I ask:

Would Edmonds help keep our streets safer?

Would police show up faster?

Could incorporation slow reckless development?

Might it help save some of the trees?

I understand the need for more housing – but let’s make it reasonable. Washington State’s growth plan has allowed rapid development with little restraint, and it’s not producing affordable housing, at least not here. Tearing down a single-family home to stuff in eight $800,000 units isn’t affordable. Is this really what we meant to do?

Now, Snohomish County is proposing a sweeping zoning change for Esperance – from single-family to Low Density Multiple Residential (LDMR). This would only accelerate the problem. The public meeting to review this is on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Snohomish County Administration Building, Public Meeting Room #2, or online via Zoom. More details at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/2177/Code-Development-Projects )

This change could be devastating for our neighborhood. Hungry developers are already circling. Without regulation or restraint, they’ll keep gobbling up what’s left of the character, nature, and safety of Esperance.

I know development is coming. I’m not asking to stop it – I’m asking to guide it, to slow its insatiable appetite just enough to preserve what makes this place feel like home. At this point, it seems the best solution is for Esperance to become part of Edmonds.

So I say (quietly, so my parents don’t hear): Please, Edmonds, help us.

Incorporate Esperance.

Sonja Tangen lives in Esperance.