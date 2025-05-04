Reader view/opinion: Improved communication would help neighborhood centers and hubs planning process

Thursday night, I was one of between 80 and 100 people who attended the open house about middle housing and neighborhood centers and hubs (NCH). I was surprised at the turnout and I think many of the government representatives were, too. The open house part was good – we were able to talk with everybody from the planning department and almost all the planning board members. City Councilmember Michelle Dotsch was also there.

The posters about NCH showed the original layout of each of the areas plus the current schematic for each area. They also showed changes in zoning and what setbacks would be allowed if the proposed changes are approved by the city in June. This is important, as there seem to be alterations weekly in what will or will not be proposed. I am wondering if the City Council will even vote to accept any changes, given the effort to table all discussions about NCH at the last meeting. If the proposed changes are not approved in June, they must be held until a year from now. That will open the floodgates for many of the NCH areas, whose properties are no longer residential, but commercial or multi-family. People in the Medical District Center are already being contacted by developers. One property in the North Bowl hub is currently being shopped to developers.

The middle housing discussion was interesting. There are nine proposed types of middle housing, but two are immediately ruled out, as they are for five- and 6-story buildings. The third option is open. We have the opportunity to give our opinions about what should not be considered in Edmonds. The remaining six are duplexes, triplexes, townhouses, multifamily apartments, cottage housing and courtyard housing. I think the planning department should produce a questionnaire to allow citizens to vote on what kind of buildings we want to see. It would be our only opportunity to help with decision making.

The question-and-answer session became quite heated. There are many issues which were not definitively addressed. That irritated many of us. We want to know:

1. Why are the height and lot coverage requirements higher than specified by the state? The state says 25 feet high and 35% lot coverage. Edmonds planning says 30 feet and 45% coverage.

2. Exactly what kind of structures would be allowed on properties? I want to see an answer that simply lays it out –for instance: “all residential properties in Edmonds are now allowed to have one main structure and one ADU.” Or “some properties can have up to four units, if one of the units can be declared affordable, and monitored for 50 years”

3. If ADUs will actually be counted as contributing to the required housing capacity, how many can the planning department calculate will be built?

4. Why are planning department employees spending their time on options that have no applicability in Edmonds? Row houses within one-quarter mile of a major transit center cannot happen.

5. What is the vision for how one of the NCH’s will look in 10 or 20 years? Can we see what our future neighborhoods will become?

6. Not addressed at the meeting, but foremost in my mind is, what happens if in five years Washington State says “nice pitch, but no significant change has happened in Edmonds, so we are taking over”? Folks say that can’t happen, but I bet it can.

The problem here is communication. We talk about an iterative process, but the iteration seems pointless, as the questions we raise at every meeting are met by the same patter every time. The window for the changes needed by the end of June is getting smaller, and those of us in the affected areas still have no idea what we are facing. We are a lot of voting taxpayers, and we should be acknowledged.

Author Linda Hood lives in Edmonds.