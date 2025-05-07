Reader view/opinion: Is Edmonds required to pick 6 out of 9 middle housing types?

City planners and planning board members alike have been wrestling with middle housing requirements mandated by Washington State. So what exactly is the state’s minimum requirement?

The answers are found in the middle housing bill HB 1110.

The requirements for Edmonds, according to RCW 36.70A.040, comes down to the following as stated in HB 1110, Section 3 Subsection 1 (Page 9 Lines 11-23):

– The development of at least two units per lot on all residential lots.

– The development of at least four units per lot on all residential lots within one-quarter mile of walking distance of a major transit stop or anywhere if one unit is affordable.

The above bullet points define the City of Edmonds minimum density requirement for all residential areas.

In addition, HB 1110 Section 3(5) lines 35-38 refer to the above density requirements: “Cities are not required to allow accessory dwelling units or middle housing types beyond the density requirements in subsection (1) of this section.”

This aligns with former City Planning Director Shane Hope per her document “Director’s Guidance on Code Update for Middle Housing.” It also aligns with the Association of Washington Cities’ interpretation. AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch and with regulatory agencies. It guides 281 cities and towns in the state (including Edmonds) in understanding and adopting new bills into their city code.

Under frequently asked questions of AWC middle housing, the following two pertinent questions were asked and answered:

“If our city is required to allow two units per lot under Section 3 and we already allow ADUs on all those lots, do we meet the density requirements?”

Answer: Yes. “Section 3(5) allows a city to fulfill the density requirements by allowing ADU’s. Cities are not required to allow additional middle housing types beyond the density requirements.”

“But doesn’t the law require us to allow at least six types of middle housing?”

Answer: “Cities are only required to allow as many middle housing types that also meet the minimum density requirement per lot. For example, a city is not required to allow a triplex for a lot that must allow two units. However, that city would need to allow a four-unit middle housing development on that lot if at least one unit met the affordable housing requirements.”

This means Edmonds is not required by the State to pick and allow six of nine middle housing types! The whole middle housing struggle just got a lot easier. We can hit our target 42 units over 20 years with 21 duplexes over the next 20 years or any combination of duplex and fourplexes.

There are many reasons to adopt only the minimum. First and foremost, the minimum with increased density in the Centers and Hubs combined with the recently implemented ADU and DADU code is going to be staggering as it is. Can you imagine the strain on an already stressed infrastructure if all the units for just the minimum get built, let alone going above and beyond? The traffic, congestion, loss of tree canopy, increased storm water and sewage, to name a few.

On top of all this, the State just passed another housing bill HB 1096, Lot Splitting, which must be implemented within two years of passage. The impact of this bill hasn’t even been considered. No one involved has any idea what the total impact the State mandates will bring to our fair city.

I’m sure Edmonds will rise to the challenge no matter which path we take. I just hope we don’t degrade the very things that drew us all here in the first place. I implore concerned citizens to ask city planners, citizen planning board, city council and Mayor Rosen to start with the minimum requirements. We can always add more later if needed.

Author Greg Brewer lives in Edmonds