Reader view/opinion: Our veterans must not be forgotten

It used to be that if you met someone, it was quite common that they had served in one of our military branches. Meeting another veteran was not an unusual event.

But in recent years, fewer men and women are entering the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and other branches. So, meeting a vet is less common.

And yet, there are still many vets among us. In Washington State, according to recent data, there are about 470,000 veterans. In Snohomish County, the number is about 51,000. In King County, the number is over 104,000.

As the number of veterans continues to diminish, they are increasingly becoming a part of the “out of sight, out of mind” members in our community.

While we honor and celebrate the service of our military personnel, especially on holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing struggles they endure as they transition back to civilian life.

These brave men and women have sacrificed much for our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the support and resources they need.

Many veterans face difficulty in accessing adequate health care. The need for mental health services is particularly acute, as many veterans grapple with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and other psychological challenges.

Housing insecurity is another significant concern. The high cost of living in Washington state is also a challenge. Many veterans find themselves on the brink of homelessness and some, tragically, end up living on the streets.

Employment opportunities for veterans also present a challenge. Despite their extensive training and valuable skills, many veterans struggle to find meaningful employment upon returning to civilian life.

As commanders of our local VFW and American Legion posts, Duane Bowman and I — along with our members — are continually working with our members to find resources to help veterans and provide them with the support they need. We also work with the many veteran service organizations who exist to assist them.

If you are a fellow veteran, please consider joining the American Legion and/or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as part of your personal commitment to helping ensure that our veterans receive the support and care they so rightfully deserve.

By joining, you can use your own personal military experience to help your fellow vets and protect and improve your own benefits through stronger representation in the halls of congress. You can make a difference, even today.

Even if you didn’t serve, but have veterans in your family or as friends, please encourage them to consider joining one or more veteran service organizations.

You can also support our veteran community by attending and volunteering at the Heroes Café events held monthly in Lynnwood, Shoreline and Woodinville. However you choose to support our veterans, they will benefit from it.

As we celebrate Memorial Day, let’s keep the memory and our appreciation for all that our veterans have done for this great nation alive in our hearts, in our thoughts and prayers. They deserve it.

Dan Mullene is the Commander of Edmonds American Legion Post 66.