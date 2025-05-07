Restaurant news: Treat mom to The Crumpet Shop on Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, I am certain that there are folks who might be scrambling to figure

out how to honor the special women in their lives. Look no further than the recently opened The

Crumpet Shop at Main Street Crossing on Main Street and 6th Avenue South in Edmonds.

Amy and Cooper Golding purchased the famous Crumpet Shop at Pike Place Market in 2023 from the original owners, who opened it in 1976. Of course, with the purchase of the shop they received the secret and coveted recipe for the crumpets. Located in the space vacated by the Copper Rose Bakery, The Crumpet Shop has created a welcoming place for tea, coffee and crumpets. There are tables to sit at both inside and outside so that you can enjoy your treat comfortably.

Many folks are not familiar with crumpets. It’s not really a biscuit or an English Muffin. So, what is a crumpet? It is an English “griddle cake” made with simple ingredients: flour, water and yeast. They are cooked in round rings on the griddle and are distinguished from other similar baked goods by their holes and spongy texture. They are the starting point for a wide variety of toppings.

The menu includes great egg-focused crumpets as well as savory and sweet options for breakfast, lunch and snacks. The day that I visited I had a crumpet with ricotta and house-made lemon curd — it was fantastic. Their coffee and tea selection complement the menu. The Crumpet Shop is the perfect place for a mid-morning or afternoon coffee break. In addition, The Crumpet Shop can cater your personal or business event and offers all of their delicious selections for takeout. The shop is a creative spot to host work parties, wedding and baby showers, and birthday and anniversary events as well as a crumpet-focused tea party. (They are not equipped to do a full “High Tea” experience, but their crumpet menu for a tea party is extensive.)

Exciting news for parents: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon, The Crumpet Shop is hosting “Tot Tuesdays” for parents and their young children. As the weather gets better this is a fun option because there is a large outdoor space for kids to play outside while parents can enjoy a crumpet and beverage.

You can purchase six packs of plain crumpets to toast at home as well. And The Crumpet Shop is now open seven days per week. They are offering readers of My Neighborhood News (Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace) a 10% discount on their orders through July 1. Just mention that you read about The Crumpet Shop through a My Neighborhood News outlet to receive this discount.

Location: Edmonds Main Street Commons at 550 Main St., Suite 102, Edmonds, WA 98020

Hours: Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.