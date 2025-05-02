Revenue generation topic of second Keep Edmonds Vibrant meeting

The second Budget Visioning Workshop for the newly formed Keep Edmonds Vibrant organization drew 35 people to the Frances Anderson Center April 30.

Building on the momentum from the group’s first workshop April 16, attendees discussed the source and amount of current City of Edmonds revenues, and also worked to identify and analyze new revenue-generating sources.

In addition, organization leaders conducted opinion polling that included red (no way), yellow (I have questions) and green (yes I’m open to it) on 25 possible revenue-generation options outside of a levy lid lift, which city leaders have said is necessary to address Edmonds’ budget shortfall.

Next, Keep Edmonds Vibrant will be launching a “Civic Imagination Campaign” via Polis, described as an “open-source, real-time system for gathering, analyzing and understanding what large groups of people think in their own words, enabled by advanced statistics and machine learning.”

Future in-person sessions include one on May 21, when Polis results will be revealed, and on May 28, when the group will develop recommendations to the Edmonds City Council and Mayor.

You can see the complete presentation from April 30 here.