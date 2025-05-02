Rotary Club of Edmonds spends a Saturday building tiny homes for those in need

Friends, family and members of the Rotary Club of Edmonds dedicated several hours of hard work at Sound Foundations NW’s Hope Factory in Seattle last Saturday, April 26. The Hope Factory is a nonprofit organization focused on eliminating homelessness by building transitional tiny homes for individuals in need.

Volunteers at the Rotary Club of Edmonds took on a diverse range of tasks. From mastering the use of tools like drills and nail guns, to the physical work of moving equipment and supplies, to the precision of assembling tiny homes, and the attention to detail in quality control tasks like caulking and painting, their efforts were a testament to their dedication. Their work directly contributed to the ongoing mission of providing safe and dignified shelter for those experiencing homelessness, a cause that we can all empathize with and support.

During lunch, Barb Oliver, director of operations at Sound Foundations NW, shared the story behind the Hope Factory and discussed the complexities of homelessness. Her insights emphasized that eliminating homelessness in our community is not just a possibility, but a reality we can achieve through collective action and commitment. ​This is a call to action for all of us, as members of this community, to take responsibility and contribute to this noble cause.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds strongly advocates for initiatives addressing homelessness and promoting community well-being. Their recent volunteering at the Hope Factory was a tangible demonstration of their unwavering commitment, allowing members to make a real impact and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges those without stable housing face.

If you’re interested in learning more about Sound Foundations NW and the opportunities to get involved, visit their website at soundfoundationsnw. org.

–Story submitted by Rotary Club of Edmonds