Ryu’s bill clarifying hate crime law signed by governor

When hate fuels violence, even in part, Washington law will now recognize it for what it is: a hate crime. That’s according to the office of 32nd District State Rep. Cindy Ryu, who sponsored a bill to strengthen Washington’s hate crime statutes. House Bill 1052, which was signed into law last week by Gov. Bob Ferguson, helps to ensure justice for victims targeted because of who they are, Ryu said in a press release.

The new law clarifies that a person commits a hate crime not only when bias is the sole motive, but also when it is one of multiple motives. The update —changing the standard to include offenses committed “in whole or in part” because of a person’s race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or other protected characteristic — ensures prosecutors can more effectively hold offenders accountable.

“This legislation ensures that hate does not hide behind ambiguity,” Ryu said. “Too often, violent acts rooted in bigotry go unpunished because the legal threshold was misunderstood. With this change, we make it clear: if hate is any part of your motive, it matters, and it’s a crime.”

The bill was introduced in response to concerns from prosecutors and civil rights advocates that Washington’s previous standard was too narrow, making convictions difficult in many cases, the press release said. In reality, many hate crimes involve “mixed motives,” and this update reflects the complex nature of these offenses.

“When there is evidence to show that people were victimized by a hate crime — in whole or in part because of a defendant’s bias — those perpetrators must be held accountable. Prosecutors need this legal fix to ensure that happens,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said. “I appreciate the leadership of Rep. Cindy Ryu and Sen. Manka Dhingra to hold people accountable when they act out from a place of hate.”

HB 1052 passed the House on Feb. 13 with a 61-31 vote and the Senate on April 3 with a 30-19 vote.