Salons brings residents together in support of Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Food Bank “Thrive Together” capital campaign committee is bringing back the social gathering tradition of salons into Edmonds community homes and gardens this summer.

A group of 28 people met on April 24 in the garden on a warm spring day before coming together in a circle to talk about how food insecurity permeates our lives among our own friends and neighbors.

“Salons are the perfect way to gather curious and engaged friends and neighbors in conversation to learn about food insecurity in our region,” said Kurt Kutay, who organized the event with his wife Anne and a friend Marni Muir. “A salon is simply an intimate gathering of friends to eat, drink, talk, listen and learn.”

Food Bank Director Casey Davis led the conversation and brought the group up to date on the impact of governmental cutbacks reducing the USDA SNAP food assistance program and eliminating support for local farmers who have been supplying fresh produce to food banks.

“As social services are cut back at the same time the need for food assistance grows, we need to be proactive to address the root causes of food insecurity beyond lack of food,” Davis said.

Food bank staff introduced salon participants to a plan for the new Edmonds Food Bank facility that will include space for food storage, refrigeration and distribution. Currently, the food bank is working out of a rented space in the basement of the Edmonds United Methodist Church.

Plans for the new facility also include space for other social service organizations to serve health, housing, work support and financial needs of clients when they come for food. A kitchen is also planned for serving hot meals and teaching food preservation, an opportunity to save an abundance of food that is otherwise wasted.

“If the food bank had a commercial kitchen, local restaurants and grocery establishments could supply surplus food that could be prepared as soups, sauces and other nutritious servings that otherwise gets thrown away at the end of the day,” local restauranteur Shubert Ho of Feedme Hospitality said.

Cottage Bakery owner Conor O’Neill and PCC Markets representative Katherine Berry were on hand to share their respective roles in the local network of suppliers. The network is sourced by food bank staff to stock goods for weekly distributions to a growing number of seniors and families, which is currently reaching up to 1,400 households each week.

“The salon was a great way to be in community and to learn about the very impressive work of the food bank. I enjoyed learning more about the organization, the community needs and the new plans in place,” said Marguerite LaDue, who is now planning to host her own salon.

Thrive Together committee members Kurt, Anne and Marni are committed to provide all logistical support to anyone in the community who would like to host a salon in their own home or garden. They can invite their friends and neighbors to learn about food insecurity and how they can help either as volunteers or by supporting the Thrive Together capital campaign.

For information about hosting a salon contact kurt@wildkutay.com.

Visit the Edmonds Food Bank website to learn more about the capital campaign and plans for a future building.

— Story and photo courtesy Kurt Kutay