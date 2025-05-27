Save the date: Big Band Night at Edmonds Opera House June 19

Big Band Night at the Edmonds Opera House is a monthly free event promoting community and jazz appreciation. The next one is Thursday, June 19.

After art lovers wrap up a night of enjoying Edmonds Art Walk, they can drop into the Old Edmonds Opera House and enjoy some great swinging big band. The Jazz Punishments (led by Jake Bergevin) are a band of mostly alumni from Edmonds-Woodway High School who are now professional players and teachers. This band performs and then current high school students from the area join to sight read alongside more seasoned players.

“We are grateful to have the support of the Opera House as well as Vinbero serving refreshments,” Bergevin said.

This event is sponsored by JazzClubsNW and the Jazz Colony thanks to fundraising during the annual Edmonds Jazz Walk. More about that event here. www.edmondsjazzwalk.com.