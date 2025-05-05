Save the date: Friends of Edmonds Library Biannual Book sale June 7

Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library for its Biannual Book Sale on Saturday, June 7, at the Edmonds Public Library, 650 Main St. The sale will take place in the library’s community room.
Stay tuned for an announcement on the time of the sale at www.edmondslibraryfriends.org.
